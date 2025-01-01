Menu
<p>{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }<br><br>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**<br><br>**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.<br><br>WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!<br><br>#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?</p><p><br></p><p>Experience bold luxury and thrilling performance with this redesigned 2023 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 2, finished in striking Iridium over black leather. </p><p><br></p><p>This one-owner, off-lease vehicle has no accidents and a clean Carfax, with just 85,000 km on the odometer. Backed by the balance of Lexuss comprehensive 6-year/110,000 km powertrain warranty, you can drive with complete confidence.</p><p><br></p><p>This RX F SPORT 2 blends aggressive styling with refined comfort, offering a panoramic glass roof, intuitive navigation system, and Lexuss latest suite of driver assistance technologies including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring. The F SPORT package adds exclusive styling details, sport-tuned suspension, and paddle shifters for a more dynamic drive.</p><p><br></p><p>Inside, youre surrounded by premium finishes, heated and ventilated front sport seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a touchscreen display that keeps you connected and in control. Ample rear seat space and a power tailgate make everyday errands feel effortlessly luxurious.</p><p><br></p><p>If youre looking for a luxury SUV that makes no compromises in style, performance, and comfort, this RX 350 F SPORT is the one.</p><p><br></p><p>SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c<br><br>$46,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. <br> <br>Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $48,977 plus HST<br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751908763324_9505813738385891 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span><br>TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! <br><br>FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!<br><br>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! <br>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....<br><br>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON <br>301 WESTON ROAD <br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 <br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7<br></p><br>

2023 Lexus RX

85,273 KM

$46,977

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Lexus RX

RX 350 F-SPORT 2-PANO ROOF-NAVI-LOADED

12730011

2023 Lexus RX

RX 350 F-SPORT 2-PANO ROOF-NAVI-LOADED

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$46,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,273KM
VIN 2T2BAMCA3PC001608

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,273 KM

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
68 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Axle ratio: 3.33
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.4L 4 Cyl DOHC 16V w/VVT-iE

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Locks
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
550 KGS (5
622 LBS)
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
