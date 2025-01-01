$46,977+ taxes & licensing
2023 Lexus RX
RX 350 F-SPORT 2-PANO ROOF-NAVI-LOADED
2023 Lexus RX
RX 350 F-SPORT 2-PANO ROOF-NAVI-LOADED
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$46,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,273 KM
Vehicle Description
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.
WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!
#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?
Experience bold luxury and thrilling performance with this redesigned 2023 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 2, finished in striking Iridium over black leather.
This one-owner, off-lease vehicle has no accidents and a clean Carfax, with just 85,000 km on the odometer. Backed by the balance of Lexuss comprehensive 6-year/110,000 km powertrain warranty, you can drive with complete confidence.
This RX F SPORT 2 blends aggressive styling with refined comfort, offering a panoramic glass roof, intuitive navigation system, and Lexuss latest suite of driver assistance technologies including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring. The F SPORT package adds exclusive styling details, sport-tuned suspension, and paddle shifters for a more dynamic drive.
Inside, youre surrounded by premium finishes, heated and ventilated front sport seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a touchscreen display that keeps you connected and in control. Ample rear seat space and a power tailgate make everyday errands feel effortlessly luxurious.
If youre looking for a luxury SUV that makes no compromises in style, performance, and comfort, this RX 350 F SPORT is the one.
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
$46,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $48,977 plus HST
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-766-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-766-2277