2023 Lexus RX 450h

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Shaw Automotive group , a  division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota 2336 st clair west Toronto located in the back gated compound .ALWAYS USE CARFAX FOR SERVICE AND MILEAGE VERIFICATION IF ANY DATA IS ABSENT MY 40 YEARS EXPERINCE SAYS WALK AWAY.</p><p> Please visit our Google Reviews</p><p>PLEASE SCREEN SHOT THE ADVERTISED PRICES!</p><p>Thinking about buying the  right product and the price?</p><p>Consider your budget and how you intend to pay.If financing is neeeded, know that interest rate hikes and increased the cost of all leases and credit in general pushing up the cost of monthly payments.longer terms reduce the monthly payment but drive up the borrowing costs over the long run. </p><p>Buying a well serviced Toyota is what we focus on .We carry other well serviced makes the higher km make them affordable .</p><p>Consider you driving style if your local in city a lower cost high mileage unit would be perfect if your a commuter it might make sense also the unit would have been great depreicated .Lowering your driving cost per km and  having a caa card would be recommended.</p><p>   Our stock is changing hourly due to demand highs and lows . We recommend calling into the office at 416-766-8244 or cell 4169306465 .</p><p>To hold the desired vehicle you  would like to purchase. A card # will  hold a unit for 24 hours to have you come and inspect your potential purchase .</p><p>Majority of our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.Some units are unfit and inspected to keep cost down </p><p> We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven</p><p>Disclaimer:</p><p>We have financing available for based on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 ** current interest rate enviroment rates based on your credit history.</p><p>We offer financing on all credit scores!  **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC</p><p>Please visit our Google Reviews</p>

2023 Lexus RX 450h

Details Description

$51,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Lexus RX 450h

RZ 450e

Watch This Vehicle
12831586

2023 Lexus RX 450h

RZ 450e

Location

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

  1. 1754413968
  2. 1754413968
  3. 1754413968
  4. 1754413968
  5. 1754413968
  6. 1754413968
  7. 1754413968
  8. 1754413968
Contact Seller
Sale

$51,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN JTJAAAAB4PA011642

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Shaw Automotive group , a  division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota 2336 st clair west Toronto located in the back gated compound .ALWAYS USE CARFAX FOR SERVICE AND MILEAGE VERIFICATION IF ANY DATA IS ABSENT MY 40 YEARS EXPERINCE SAYS WALK AWAY.

 Please visit our Google Reviews

PLEASE SCREEN SHOT THE ADVERTISED PRICES!

Thinking about buying the  right product and the price?

Consider your budget and how you intend to pay.If financing is neeeded, know that interest rate hikes and increased the cost of all leases and credit in general pushing up the cost of monthly payments.longer terms reduce the monthly payment but drive up the borrowing costs over the long run. 

Buying a well serviced Toyota is what we focus on .We carry other well serviced makes the higher km make them affordable .

Consider you driving style if your local in city a lower cost high mileage unit would be perfect if your a commuter it might make sense also the unit would have been great depreicated .Lowering your driving cost per km and  having a caa card would be recommended.

   Our stock is changing hourly due to demand highs and lows . We recommend calling into the office at 416-766-8244 or cell 4169306465 .

To hold the desired vehicle you  would like to purchase. A card # will  hold a unit for 24 hours to have you come and inspect your potential purchase .

Majority of our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.Some units are unfit and inspected to keep cost down 

 We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven

Disclaimer:

We have financing available for based on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 ** current interest rate enviroment rates based on your credit history.

We offer financing on all credit scores!  **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC

Please visit our Google Reviews

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shaw Automotive Group

Used 2023 Lexus RX 450h RZ 450e for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Lexus RX 450h RZ 450e 0 $51,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT PREMIUM V6 4X4,LEATHER ROOF TRD SPORT for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT PREMIUM V6 4X4,LEATHER ROOF TRD SPORT 15,000 KM $57,788 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE 0 $38,588 + tax & lic

Email Shaw Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shaw Automotive Group

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-8244

Alternate Numbers
416-930-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Shaw Automotive Group

416-766-8244

2023 Lexus RX 450h