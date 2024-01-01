$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Lexus UX
250H
2023 Lexus UX
250H
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
9,235KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTHR9JBH5P2070872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # L14398
- Mileage 9,235 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
2019 Toyota C-HR 43,855 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID 63,585 KM $40,895 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru ASCENT 54,845 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ken Shaw Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
Call Dealer
1-888-750-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota
1-888-750-4112
2023 Lexus UX