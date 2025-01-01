Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Mazda CX-30

39,800 KM

Details

$28,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda CX-30

GS

Watch This Vehicle
13193756

2023 Mazda CX-30

GS

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,800KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM5PM582201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 79081
  • Mileage 39,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic Touring 101,800 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla LE 131,000 KM $16,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Bedford, NS
2017 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 134,000 KM $21,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Mazda CX-30