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2023 Mazda CX-30

18,996 KM

Details Features

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda CX-30

GT AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14228081

2023 Mazda CX-30

GT AWD

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

  1. 14228081
  2. 14228081
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$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
18,996KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDM0PM548438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5800
  • Mileage 18,996 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westowne Mazda

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
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416-232-XXXX

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416-232-2011

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$31,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Westowne Mazda

416-232-2011

2023 Mazda CX-30