$31,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Mazda CX-30
GT AWD
2023 Mazda CX-30
GT AWD
Location
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
$31,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
18,996KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDM0PM548438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P5800
- Mileage 18,996 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
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416-232-XXXX(click to show)
$31,988
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Westowne Mazda
416-232-2011
2023 Mazda CX-30