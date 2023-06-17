Menu
2023 Mazda CX-5

19,048 KM

$38,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Kuro Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

19,048KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10525119
  • Stock #: 22375
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM1P0178566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 06/17/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $936 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Safety

Dynamic Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rearview Camera
Traction Control System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Rear Window Defroster

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Rain sensing front wipers

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
Pedestrian Detection
12V Power Outlets
Lane Keep Assist System
Hill Launch Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Glass Moonroof
Advanced Keyless Entry
10.25" display
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

