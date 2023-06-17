2023 Mazda CX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,490 + taxes & licensing
1 9 , 0 4 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10525119

10525119 Stock #: 22375

22375 VIN: JM3KFBCM1P0178566

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 19,048 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Safety Dynamic Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor System Rearview Camera Traction Control System Rear Cross Traffic Alert Interior Heated Steering Wheel Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Exterior Power Liftgate Rear Window Defroster Comfort Dual Zone A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Rain sensing front wipers Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring Power Front Seats Driver Memory Seat USB Ports Pedestrian Detection 12V Power Outlets Lane Keep Assist System Hill Launch Assist Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Power Glass Moonroof Advanced Keyless Entry 10.25" display Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go

