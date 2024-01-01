$34,988+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
GS - Certified - Power Liftgate
2023 Mazda CX-5
GS - Certified - Power Liftgate
Location
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
16,342KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBCM7P0144552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rhodium White Metall
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 17336
- Mileage 16,342 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Power Liftgate, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This Mazda CX-5's interior is one of the best in the class, offering great versatility and excellent fit and finish. This 2023 Mazda CX-5 is for sale today in Etobicoke.
This 2023 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2023 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This low mileage SUV has just 16,342 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's rhodium white metall in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. This GS trim really ups the comfort and convenience with features like a power liftgate, heated steering wheel, and synthetic leather upholstery. This CX-5 comes with heated seats for a cozy cabin, alongside Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and even more infotainment tech for endless engagement. An assistive suite helps you stay safe with lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and distance pacing cruise with stop and go. Fog lamps help on those dreary days, while a rearview camera makes sure you always park safely. Do it all in style with chrome trim and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/
NO PAYMENTS FOR 120 DAYS DEFERRAL ON ALL CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED MAZDA'S FOR THE MONTH OF MAY ON O.A.C ( some conditions apply ) 160-POINT INSPECTION!
Mazda knows that the true measure of craftsmanship is found in the details. That's why each Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is required to undergo an uncompromising 160-point inspection. 24-HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are covered across Canada and the Continental United States 24/7 with our complimentary Mazda Roadside Assistance Program. 30-DAY EXCHANGE PERIOD
We're so confident in our Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that if you're not 100% satisfied, you can return your vehicle within 30 days or 3,000 kilometres of purchase, whichever occurs first. CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDLIMITED WARRANTY
Each Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is backed by our 7-year/140,000-kilometre Limited Powertrain Warranty (whichever comes first) and is also eligible for the remaining balance of Mazda Unlimited Mileage Warranty.
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!
Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.
As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.
Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.
Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Westowne Mazda
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
Call Dealer
416-232-XXXX(click to show)
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
Westowne Mazda
416-232-2011
2023 Mazda CX-5