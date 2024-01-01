Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Mazda CX-5

16,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11416976
  2. 11416976
  3. 11416976
  4. 11416976
  5. 11416976
  6. 11416976
  7. 11416976
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,000KM
VIN JM3KFBBM4P0107394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
4-speakers

Safety

Dynamic Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Emergency brake assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Forward Obstruction Warning
USB Ports
Pedestrian Detection
Distance Recognition Support System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Hill Launch Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
High Beam Control
Smart City Brake Support Front
Smart Brake Support Front
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go Function
10.25" Full Color Display
LED Automatic On/Off Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Subaru Outback Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Subaru Outback Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats 77,000 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, A/C 96,800 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range w/ Autopilot, Nav, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range w/ Autopilot, Nav, Heated Front Seats 83,000 KM $32,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Mazda CX-5