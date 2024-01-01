$32,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
2023 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,037KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KFBCM5P0104955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 20,037 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, USB Ports , Blind Spot Monitoring System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Mazda CX-5 include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Ports
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Power Drivers Seat
Heated Steering Wheel
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42273
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, USB Ports , Blind Spot Monitoring System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Mazda CX-5 include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Ports
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Power Drivers Seat
Heated Steering Wheel
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42273
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Lane Keeping Assist
Additional Features
PUSH START BUTTON
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Distance Recognition Support System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Power Driver’s Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 119,236 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 37,000 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 25,500 KM $51,590 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Mazda CX-5