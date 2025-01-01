2023 Mazda CX-5

Menu
<p><strong>MAZDA CX-5 SPORT DESIGN w/ TURBO AWD SPORTY, LUXURIOUS & DYNAMIC SUV</strong></p><p>Turbocharged Power, Premium Styling & Confident All-Wheel Drive<br>Automatic | 2.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder | AWD | Quick, Smooth & Responsive<br>Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History</p><p> <strong>Odometer:</strong> 36 285 <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1744928504749_8097586511810283 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>KM</p><p>Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)<br><em>Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC</em></p><p><strong>Wholesale Price Available!</strong></p><p> Visit us at <strong>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York</strong><br> Call us for more details or to book a test drive!</p>

Details Description Features

$42,500

+ tax & licensing
12428385

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,285KM
VIN JM3KFBDY9P0232505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,285 KM

Vehicle Description

MAZDA CX-5 SPORT DESIGN w/ TURBO AWD SPORTY, LUXURIOUS & DYNAMIC SUV

Turbocharged Power, Premium Styling & Confident All-Wheel Drive
Automatic | 2.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder | AWD | Quick, Smooth & Responsive
Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History

Odometer: 36 285 KM

Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)
Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC

Wholesale Price Available!

Visit us at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York
Call us for more details or to book a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Passenger Seat
Navigation System -inc: free trial
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
As Tires
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
58 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
4.411 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 Turbo -inc: dynamic pressure turbo (DPT)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Clock and Radio Data System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
6-way power front passenger seat and height adjustable head restraints
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Automatic -inc: manual shift mode
paddle shifters and mi-drive (sport/off-road modes)
Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: three position adjustable 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory
Wheels: 19 Alloy Black Metallic

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
