2023 Mazda CX-50

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,990 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 7 8 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10383402

10383402 Stock #: 21252

21252 VIN: 7MMVABDY3PN105742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 23,789 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Bose Premium Sound System 12 Speakers Interior Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Ventilated Front Seats WIRELESS CHARGING Safety BACKUP CAMERA Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Keep Assist Traffic jam assist Exterior Power Liftgate Panoramic Moonroof Front wiper de-icer Additional Features Paddle Shifters Power Front Seats Driver Memory Seat Mazda Radar Cruise Control Heated Front & Rear Seats Electric Steering Assist Pedestrian Detection Driver Attention Alert Hill Launch Assist Apple CarPlay & Android Auto High Beam Control Advanced Blind Spot Monitor Smart Brake Support Front Mi-Drive i-Active AWD

