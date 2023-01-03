Menu
2023 Mazda CX-50

23,789 KM

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
GT- Turbo w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Radar Cruise, Nav

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

23,789KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10383402
  • Stock #: 21252
  • VIN: 7MMVABDY3PN105742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #5723B as of 03/01/2023.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Premium Sound System
12 Speakers

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Ventilated Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Traffic jam assist

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Front wiper de-icer

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Electric Steering Assist
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Hill Launch Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
High Beam Control
Advanced Blind Spot Monitor
Smart Brake Support Front
Mi-Drive
i-Active AWD

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

