NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Premium Sound System<br>Bluetooth Music<br>GPS Navigation<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Heads Up Display<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Sunroof<br>Rear View Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>360 Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 77098

2023 Mazda CX-50

39,341 KM

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-50

GT AWD w/ Turbo w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone Climate Control

13152637

2023 Mazda CX-50

GT AWD w/ Turbo w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone Climate Control

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,341KM
VIN 7MMVABDY8PN140485

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,341 KM

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

