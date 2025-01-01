$38,990+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT AWD w/ Turbo w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone Climate Control
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT AWD w/ Turbo w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone Climate Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,341KM
VIN 7MMVABDY8PN140485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 39,341 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
GPS Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Heads Up Display
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 77098
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing>
2023 Mazda CX-50