$359,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2023 McLaren Artura
PERFORMANCE, 671HP, TECH PACK, BLACK PACK
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$359,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10086204
- Stock #: PC9356
- VIN: SBM16AEAXPW000564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour McLaren Orange
- Interior Colour Carbon Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9356
- Mileage 1,642 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 MCLAREN ARTURA | 671HP | PERFORMANCE TRIM | STEALTH EXHUAST | EXTERIOR BLACK PACK | GLOSS BLACK WHEELS | ORANGE BRAKE CALIPERS | GLOSS BLACK ROOF | PRACTICALITY PACK | TECHNOLOGY PACK | HEATED DOOR MIRROS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | 360 PARK ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE CAR | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | BOWERS AND WILKINS SOUND SYSTEM | FRONT LIFT | LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX
Experience the future of high-performance motoring with the revolutionary 2023 McLaren Artura. This hybrid supercar combines blistering speed, exceptional efficiency, and cutting-edge technology in one awe-inspiring package. Prepare to be captivated by its stunning design, electrifying performance, and unmatched driving dynamics. Get ready to redefine your expectations of what a hybrid supercar can achieve.
The 2023 McLaren Artura features an innovative hybrid powertrain, merging a potent 3.0-liter Twin-Turbocharged V6 engine with an electric motor. Pushing out a strong 671HP. This groundbreaking setup delivers instantaneous torque, exhilarating acceleration, and impressive fuel efficiency. Seamlessly blending petrol and electric power, the Artura provides a thrilling driving experience while remaining environmentally conscious.
With McLaren's renowned carbon fiber chassis at its core, the Artura ensures exceptional strength, rigidity, and lightweight construction. This not only enhances handling and agility but also contributes to overall safety. The captivating design of the Artura showcases aerodynamic contours, bold lines, and carefully sculpted features. Every aspect of its design optimizes airflow, minimizes drag, and enhances performance.
Step into the driver-focused cockpit, surrounded by premium materials and customizable interior options. The Artura seamlessly combines luxury and technology, providing a harmonious blend of comfort and performance. Stay connected and informed with the high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system and benefit from advanced driver-assistance features that add convenience and safety to your journeys.
Experience unparalleled agility and precision with McLaren's adaptive suspension system and dynamic handling features. Seamlessly adjust the suspension settings to suit your driving preferences and conquer every corner with confidence. The 2023 McLaren Artura offers a driving experience that's truly unparalleled.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car D
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Convenience
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.