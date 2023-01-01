Menu
2023 McLaren Artura

1,642 KM

Details Description Features

$359,800

+ tax & licensing
$359,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2023 McLaren Artura

2023 McLaren Artura

PERFORMANCE, 671HP, TECH PACK, BLACK PACK

2023 McLaren Artura

PERFORMANCE, 671HP, TECH PACK, BLACK PACK

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$359,800

+ taxes & licensing

1,642KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10086204
  • Stock #: PC9356
  • VIN: SBM16AEAXPW000564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour McLaren Orange
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9356
  • Mileage 1,642 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 MCLAREN ARTURA | 671HP | PERFORMANCE TRIM | STEALTH EXHUAST | EXTERIOR BLACK PACK | GLOSS BLACK WHEELS | ORANGE BRAKE CALIPERS | GLOSS BLACK ROOF | PRACTICALITY PACK | TECHNOLOGY PACK | HEATED DOOR MIRROS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | 360 PARK ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE CAR | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | BOWERS AND WILKINS SOUND SYSTEM | FRONT LIFT | LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX







Experience the future of high-performance motoring with the revolutionary 2023 McLaren Artura. This hybrid supercar combines blistering speed, exceptional efficiency, and cutting-edge technology in one awe-inspiring package. Prepare to be captivated by its stunning design, electrifying performance, and unmatched driving dynamics. Get ready to redefine your expectations of what a hybrid supercar can achieve.







The 2023 McLaren Artura features an innovative hybrid powertrain, merging a potent 3.0-liter Twin-Turbocharged V6 engine with an electric motor. Pushing out a strong 671HP. This groundbreaking setup delivers instantaneous torque, exhilarating acceleration, and impressive fuel efficiency. Seamlessly blending petrol and electric power, the Artura provides a thrilling driving experience while remaining environmentally conscious.







With McLaren's renowned carbon fiber chassis at its core, the Artura ensures exceptional strength, rigidity, and lightweight construction. This not only enhances handling and agility but also contributes to overall safety. The captivating design of the Artura showcases aerodynamic contours, bold lines, and carefully sculpted features. Every aspect of its design optimizes airflow, minimizes drag, and enhances performance.







Step into the driver-focused cockpit, surrounded by premium materials and customizable interior options. The Artura seamlessly combines luxury and technology, providing a harmonious blend of comfort and performance. Stay connected and informed with the high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system and benefit from advanced driver-assistance features that add convenience and safety to your journeys.







Experience unparalleled agility and precision with McLaren's adaptive suspension system and dynamic handling features. Seamlessly adjust the suspension settings to suit your driving preferences and conquer every corner with confidence. The 2023 McLaren Artura offers a driving experience that's truly unparalleled.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car D

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows
Power

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Rear fog lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Rear
sun visors
low oil pressure
low washer fluid
Digital instrument panel
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
PERFORMANCE
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Exhaust: dual tip
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Limited slip differential: rear
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front seat type: sport bucket
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Navigation system: touch screen display
Tuned suspension: sport
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Body side moldings: body-color
Wheel spokes: 10
Electric charge cord: 240 volt
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Laminated glass: acoustic
Power door locks: auto-locking
Side door type: butterfly
Headlights: LED
Rear bumper color: black
Fender lip moldings: body-color
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Upholstery: faux suede
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Cupholders: 2
Fuel economy display: range
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Door trim: faux suede
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
element
Google search
self-leveling
low oil level
two 12V front
Dash trim: faux suede
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Radio: FM
Battery: lithium ion
Center console trim: faux suede
Mild hybrid system
USB-C front
Headliner trim: faux suede
Interior accents: faux suede
Power outlet(s): USB front
Electric motor charging time (240V): 3.3 hours
Electric Motor HP: 94
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 70
Electric Motor Torque: 166
EV battery capacity: 7.4 kWh
Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 577
Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 7500
Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 431
Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 6250

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

