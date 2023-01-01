2023 McLaren Artura

$359,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 6 4 2 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour McLaren Orange

Interior Colour Carbon Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Drive mode selector Convenience Clock External temperature display Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Rear fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Apple CarPlay Additional Features Rear sun visors low oil pressure low washer fluid Digital instrument panel low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist PERFORMANCE Active suspension speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Vehicle immobilizer Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Side airbags: front Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Exhaust: dual tip Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Side mirrors: heated Center console: front console with armrest and storage Limited slip differential: rear Rear brake diameter: 15.0 Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Front seat type: sport bucket Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Navigation system: touch screen display Tuned suspension: sport Electronic parking brake: auto off Body side moldings: body-color Wheel spokes: 10 Electric charge cord: 240 volt Electric motor battery type: lithium ion Laminated glass: acoustic Power door locks: auto-locking Side door type: butterfly Headlights: LED Rear bumper color: black Fender lip moldings: body-color Front brake diameter: 15.4 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Foot pedal trim: alloy Upholstery: faux suede Upholstery accents: faux suede Window defogger: rear Cupholders: 2 Fuel economy display: range Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Door trim: faux suede Cargo area floor mat: carpet iPod/iPhone proximity entry system maintenance due wiper activated voice operated element Google search self-leveling low oil level two 12V front Dash trim: faux suede Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Radio: FM Battery: lithium ion Center console trim: faux suede Mild hybrid system USB-C front Headliner trim: faux suede Interior accents: faux suede Power outlet(s): USB front Electric motor charging time (240V): 3.3 hours Electric Motor HP: 94 Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 70 Electric Motor Torque: 166 EV battery capacity: 7.4 kWh Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 577 Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 7500 Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 431 Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 6250

