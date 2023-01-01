Menu
2023 MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC | AWD | 255 HP | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I4 | 9G TRONIC AUTOMATIC | AVANTGARDE PACKAGE | MIRROR PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | | BROWN LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC ROOF | VOICE COMMAND | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | CRUISE CONTROL | RAIN SENSOR | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | CLIMATE CONTROL | ANDROID AUTO | SIRIUS RADIO SYSTEM | AMBIENT LIGHTING | KEYLESS GO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX

2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2,760 KM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

2,760KM
Used
VIN W1KAF4HB3PR068160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9991
  • Mileage 2,760 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC | AWD | 255 HP | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I4 | 9G TRONIC AUTOMATIC | AVANTGARDE PACKAGE | MIRROR PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | | BROWN LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC ROOF | VOICE COMMAND | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | CRUISE CONTROL | RAIN SENSOR | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | CLIMATE CONTROL | ANDROID AUTO | SIRIUS RADIO SYSTEM | AMBIENT LIGHTING | KEYLESS GO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2023 Mercedes-Benz C300 is an impressive luxury sedan that offers a seamless blend of performance and comfort. Equipped with a 2.0L Turbo I4 engine that produces an impressive 255 horsepower and 295 ft. lbs. of torque, this vehicle is designed to deliver a thrilling driving experience.







This sedan boasts a striking Black exterior that exudes a sense of elegance and sophistication. The body lines are sleek and aerodynamic, creating a look that is both stylish and functional. The car sits on 18-inch alloy wheels that add to its sporty appearance.Moving inside the vehicle, you'll discover a luxurious Brown interior that is both comfortable and inviting. The cabin is spacious and well-appointed, featuring premium materials and high-end finishes throughout. The seats are upholstered in supple leather and are both heated and ventilated for maximum comfort.







In terms of technology, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz C300 comes loaded with a range of factory default features. The infotainment system includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen display that offers intuitive control over the car's various functions. Other features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Safety features are also plentiful in this sedan, with standard equipment including blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.







Overall, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz C300 is a top-of-the-line luxury sedan that is sure to impress even the most discerning drivers. With its powerful engine, stylish exterior, and luxurious interior, it's the perfect car for those who demand the very best in performance, comfort, and style.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Rear fog lights
Run flat tires

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Subwoofer: 2
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Front brake width: 1.3
Front suspension type: multi-link
Antenna type: element
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Interior accents: woodgrain
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Steering ratio: 15.5
Camera system: rear multi-view
Watts: 590
Rear brake width: 0.5
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Vehicle exit safety system
Crosswind stabilization
Starter type: starter/belt alternator
Infotainment: MBUX
Mild hybrid system
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Infotainment screen size: 11.9 in.
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side airbags: front / rear
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Center console trim: leatherette / wood
Battery: lithium ion / maintenance-free
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / security event/collision alert / vehicle location
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off
Memorized settings: 3 driver / audio system / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear / USB-C front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class