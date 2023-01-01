$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC,AWD,AVANTGARDE PKG,PANO,NAVI,360CAM
2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC,AWD,AVANTGARDE PKG,PANO,NAVI,360CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9991
- Mileage 2,760 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC | AWD | 255 HP | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I4 | 9G TRONIC AUTOMATIC | AVANTGARDE PACKAGE | MIRROR PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | | BROWN LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC ROOF | VOICE COMMAND | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | CRUISE CONTROL | RAIN SENSOR | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | CLIMATE CONTROL | ANDROID AUTO | SIRIUS RADIO SYSTEM | AMBIENT LIGHTING | KEYLESS GO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz C300 is an impressive luxury sedan that offers a seamless blend of performance and comfort. Equipped with a 2.0L Turbo I4 engine that produces an impressive 255 horsepower and 295 ft. lbs. of torque, this vehicle is designed to deliver a thrilling driving experience.
This sedan boasts a striking Black exterior that exudes a sense of elegance and sophistication. The body lines are sleek and aerodynamic, creating a look that is both stylish and functional. The car sits on 18-inch alloy wheels that add to its sporty appearance.Moving inside the vehicle, you'll discover a luxurious Brown interior that is both comfortable and inviting. The cabin is spacious and well-appointed, featuring premium materials and high-end finishes throughout. The seats are upholstered in supple leather and are both heated and ventilated for maximum comfort.
In terms of technology, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz C300 comes loaded with a range of factory default features. The infotainment system includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen display that offers intuitive control over the car's various functions. Other features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Safety features are also plentiful in this sedan, with standard equipment including blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.
Overall, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz C300 is a top-of-the-line luxury sedan that is sure to impress even the most discerning drivers. With its powerful engine, stylish exterior, and luxurious interior, it's the perfect car for those who demand the very best in performance, comfort, and style.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Cars Inc.
Platinum Cars Inc.
Call Dealer
416-510-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333