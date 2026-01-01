Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Keyfob Remote Start<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 86032

2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

7,399 KM

$41,790

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

Base

13509404

2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

Base

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,790

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,399KM
VIN W1K5J4HB0PN381688

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,399 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Forward Collision Mitigation

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

