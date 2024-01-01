$42,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN W1K5J4HB4PN368734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 44,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, SOS Call Support, Traffic Light View and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA include:
Power Sunroof
SOS Call Support
Traffic Light View
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active Brake Assist
Navigation
Attention Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37354
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, SOS Call Support, Traffic Light View and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA include:
Power Sunroof
SOS Call Support
Traffic Light View
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active Brake Assist
Navigation
Attention Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37354
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Electronic Parking Brake
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist
Traffic jam assist
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
Power Folding Mirrors
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Auto Start/Stop
Active Blind Spot Assist
Active Lane Keeping Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Active Lane Change Assist
Full Digital Cluster Display
Traffic Light View
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 41,878 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 95,225 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 32,000 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class