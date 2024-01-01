2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, SOS Call Support, Traffic Light View and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA include:<br> <br>Power Sunroof<br>SOS Call Support<br>Traffic Light View<br>Rearview Camera<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Active Brake Assist<br>Navigation<br>Attention Assist<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 37354

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Electronic Parking Brake

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist
Traffic jam assist

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
Power Folding Mirrors
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Auto Start/Stop
Active Blind Spot Assist
Active Lane Keeping Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Active Lane Change Assist
Full Digital Cluster Display
Traffic Light View
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror

