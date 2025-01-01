Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Premium Sound System<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Sunroof<br>Rear View Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>Ambient Lighting<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 54075

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

29,000 KM

Details Description Features

$58,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12559418

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,000KM
VIN W1KZF8EB7PB108747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 54075
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class include:

Auto Stop/Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Blindspot Sensors
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting
Panoramic Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 54075

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 18,500 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Lexus RC 350 w/Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Lexus RC 350 w/Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam 57,000 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 88,000 KM $35,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class