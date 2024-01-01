Menu
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

$15,990 + tax & licensing

1 OWNER / Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage include:

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
A/C
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39393

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

10,000 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,000KM
VIN ML32AUHJ7PH005799

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage include:

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
A/C
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39393

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage