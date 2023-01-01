Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

22,256 KM

Details Description Features

$35,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
22,256KM
Used
VIN JA4J4TA87PZ613036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23767
  • Mileage 22,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Blind spot warning
Drive Mode Select
Driver Attention Alert
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
LED Head Lamps
Rear Automatic Braking
Tire Pressure Monitoring System w/ Adjustment Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

$35,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander