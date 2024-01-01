Menu
2024-01-01

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri-Zone A/C, Nav

$38,590 + tax & licensing
20,000 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Liftgate w/ Hands Free Function, Drive Mode Select, Heated 2nd Row Seats and more!

The top features for this 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander include:

Power Liftgate w/ Hands Free Function
Drive Mode Select
Heated 2nd Row Seats
Bose Premium Audio System
Driver Attention Alert
Rain Sensing Wipers
Wireless Phone Charger
Head-Up Display

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 33560

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

20,000 KM

$38,590

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Liftgate w/ Hands Free Function, Drive Mode Select, Heated 2nd Row Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander include:

Power Liftgate w/ Hands Free Function
Drive Mode Select
Heated 2nd Row Seats
Bose Premium Audio System
Driver Attention Alert
Rain Sensing Wipers
Wireless Phone Charger
Head-Up Display

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 33560

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Headlight Washers
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Fog Lamps

Seating

Driver's Memory Seat

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Leather Appointed Seats
Blind spot warning
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Active Blind Spot Assist
Lane Departure Prevention
Drive Mode Select
Driver Attention Alert
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
REAR AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
multi-view camera system
9" Display
Tri-Zone A/C
MI-Pilot Assist
Auto On/Off LED Headlights
Auto LED High Beams
12.3" Full Digital Driver Display
Power Liftgate w/ Hands Free Function
Fast-Key Keyless Entry

VIN JA4J4VA80PZ607140

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

