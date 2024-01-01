$38,590+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri-Zone A/C, Nav
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri-Zone A/C, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,000KM
VIN JA4J4VA80PZ607140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Liftgate w/ Hands Free Function, Drive Mode Select, Heated 2nd Row Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander include:
Power Liftgate w/ Hands Free Function
Drive Mode Select
Heated 2nd Row Seats
Bose Premium Audio System
Driver Attention Alert
Rain Sensing Wipers
Wireless Phone Charger
Head-Up Display
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 33560
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Headlight Washers
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Fog Lamps
Seating
Driver's Memory Seat
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Additional Features
Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Leather Appointed Seats
Blind spot warning
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Active Blind Spot Assist
Lane Departure Prevention
Drive Mode Select
Driver Attention Alert
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
REAR AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
multi-view camera system
9" Display
Tri-Zone A/C
MI-Pilot Assist
Auto On/Off LED Headlights
Auto LED High Beams
12.3" Full Digital Driver Display
Power Liftgate w/ Hands Free Function
Fast-Key Keyless Entry
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander