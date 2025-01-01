Menu
Shaw Automotive group , a  division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota 2336 st clair west Toronto located in the back gated compound .ALWAYS USE CARFAX FOR SERVICE AND MILEAGE VERIFICATION IF ANY DATA IS ABSENT MY 40 YEARS EXPERINCE SAYS WALK AWAY.

2023 Nissan Frontier

26,000 KM

$48,988

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Frontier

NISSAN Crew PRO-4X V6 4x4 28 KM

12414339

2023 Nissan Frontier

NISSAN Crew PRO-4X V6 4x4 28 KM

Location

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$48,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6ED1EK3PN633161

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PROX4SAG
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Shaw Automotive group , a  division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota 2336 st clair west Toronto located in the back gated compound .ALWAYS USE CARFAX FOR SERVICE AND MILEAGE VERIFICATION IF ANY DATA IS ABSENT MY 40 YEARS EXPERINCE SAYS WALK AWAY.

 Please visit our Google Reviews

PLEASE SCREEN SHOT THE ADVERTISED PRICES!

Thinking about buying the  right product and the price?

Consider your budget and how you intend to pay.If financing is neeeded, know that interest rate hikes and increased the cost of all leases and credit in general pushing up the cost of monthly payments.longer terms reduce the monthly payment but drive up the borrowing costs over the long run. 

Buying a well serviced Toyota is what we focus on .We carry other well serviced makes the higher km make them affordable .

Consider you driving style if your local in city a lower cost high mileage unit would be perfect if your a commuter it might make sense also the unit would have been great depreicated .Lowering your driving cost per km and  having a caa card would be recommended.

   Our stock is changing hourly due to demand highs and lows . We recommend calling into the office at 416-766-8244 or cell 4169306465 .

To hold the desired vehicle you  would like to purchase. A card # will  hold a unit for 24 hours to have you come and inspect your potential purchase .

Majority of our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.Some units are unfit and inspected to keep cost down 

 We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven

Disclaimer:

We have financing available for based on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 ** current interest rate enviroment rates based on your credit history.

We offer financing on all credit scores!  **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC

Please visit our Google Reviews

LEATHER
8
V5
ROOF
PRO X4 OFF ROAD

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Proximity Key

Automatic High Beams

Bed Liner
SPRAY IN LINER
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
v 6
PRO X 4

