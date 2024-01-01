Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Nissan Kicks

18,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Nissan Kicks

S w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Kicks

S w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,000KM
VIN 3N1CP5BV8PL498303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Rearview monitor
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Exterior

Automatic on/off headlights

Additional Features

USB
Blind spot warning
High Beam Assist
Intelligent Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection
Rear Automatic Braking

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2023 Nissan Kicks