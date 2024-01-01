2023 Nissan Kicks

Menu
Low km Kicks SR Premium>Intelligent Key>Remote start>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Heated steering>Steering wheel controls> Leather seats>Heated front seats>Bose stereo system> Back up camera>Lane departure warning>Forward collision warning Apple carplay/android auto>Clean carfax>Available Nissan certified preowned>One owner accident free trade. Call us to find out how to take advantage of CPO finance rates starting at 8.99% Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

13,201 KM

Details Description Features

ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 13201 KMS. SR PREMIUM PACKAGE. CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 3N1CP5DV8PL550039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 13,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km Kicks SR Premium>Intelligent Key>Remote start>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Heated steering>Steering wheel controls>
Leather seats>Heated front seats>Bose stereo system> Back up camera>Lane departure warning>Forward collision warning Apple carplay/android auto>Clean carfax>Available Nissan certified preowned>One owner accident free trade.

Call us to find out how to take advantage of CPO finance rates starting at 8.99%

Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

