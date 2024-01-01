$47,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
2023 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,900KM
VIN 5N1DR3DF8PC253224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 39,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Driver's Memory Seat, Tri-Zone A/C, Hill Descent Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Nissan Pathfinder include:
Driver's Memory Seat
Tri-Zone A/C
Hill Descent Control
Intelligent Lane Intervention
LED Daytime Running Lights
Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
13-Speakers
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35032
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Traffic sign recognition
Wireless Charger
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior
Panoramic Moonroof
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Led Headlights
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
LED Fog Lights
12V Power Outlets
High Beam Assist
120V AC POWER OUTLET
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Intelligent Around View Monitor
9" touchscreen
INTELLIGENT BLIND SPOT INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT LANE INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
MOTION ACTIVATED LIFTGATE
ProPILOT Assist w/ Navi-Link
Intelligent Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection
Rear Automatic Braking
Tri-Zone A/C
13-Speakers
Semi Aniline Leather Appointed Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Nissan Pathfinder