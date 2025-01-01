$28,590+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C
2023 Nissan Rogue
S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,406KM
VIN 5N1AT3AB3PC676931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44300
- Mileage 23,406 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth , Driver Alertness , Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Nissan Rogue include:
Bluetooth
Driver Alertness
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
PowerSideMirrors
Heated Front Seats
Dual Zone A/C
12V Outlets
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44300
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Park Assist
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Power Side Mirrors
Driver Alertness
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$28,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Nissan Rogue