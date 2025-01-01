Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth , Driver Alertness , Heated Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Nissan Rogue include:

Bluetooth
Driver Alertness
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
PowerSideMirrors
Heated Front Seats
Dual Zone A/C
12V Outlets

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44300

2023 Nissan Rogue

23,406 KM

$28,590

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

12158539

2023 Nissan Rogue

S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,406KM
VIN 5N1AT3AB3PC676931

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44300
  • Mileage 23,406 KM

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Dual Zone A/C

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Park Assist
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Power Side Mirrors
Driver Alertness

