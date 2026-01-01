$26,490+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV MIDNIGHT EDITION
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,309KM
VIN JN8BT3BB2PW219425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 85703
- Mileage 51,309 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
