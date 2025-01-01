$24,590+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Sentra
SR w/ Midnight Edition w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,700KM
VIN 3N1AB8DV8PY253444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 52789
- Mileage 36,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
