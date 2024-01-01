Menu
2023 Ram 1500

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats , Heated Steering Wheel , Navigation and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Ram 1500 include:

Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Driver Memory Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41717

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1C6SRFJT5PN503408

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,520 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats , Heated Steering Wheel , Navigation and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Ram 1500 include:

Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Driver Memory Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41717

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Power Front Seats
Wireless Phone Charging

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

BLIND SPOT ALERT
Driver Memory Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Folding Heated Side Mirrors
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Tow / Haul Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

