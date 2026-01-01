2023 RAM 1500

Menu
<p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1769109834935_7042699244438864 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2022 RAM 1500 WARLOCK PACKAGE </strong></p><p><strong>COMFORTABLE & CONFIDENT<span> PICK UP </span></strong></p><p><strong>Special Financing Price: $39,995 / Cash Price: $41,995</strong></p><p>Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get Pre-Approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:<span> </span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance rel=noreferrer>https://www.queenautogroupinc.<wbr>ca/forms/finance</a>. Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.</p><p>At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.<span> </span><strong>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090</strong>. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</p><div><hr><br></div><p><strong>Price</strong><span> </span><span> </span><strong>Our special discounted price is based on financing only.</strong><span> </span>We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price.  No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.<strong><span> </span>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.</strong></p><div><hr><br></div><p><strong>Financing</strong><span> </span> Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months<strong><span> </span>(O.A.C)</strong>. We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:<span> </span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance rel=noreferrer>https://www.queenautogroupinc.<wbr>ca/forms/finance</a></p><div><hr><br></div><p><strong>Trade-In</strong><span> </span> Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.</p><div><hr><br></div><p><strong>Queen Auto Group</strong><span> </span> One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.</p><p>Located at<span> </span><a href=https://www.google.com/maps/search/304+Bridgeland+Ave,+North+York,+ON?entry=gmail&source=g>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON</a>.</p><p>View our inventory:<span> </span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/ rel=noreferrer>https://www.queenautogroupinc.<wbr>ca/<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1769109834935_9818125546153162 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></a></p>

2023 RAM 1500

64,272 KM

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 1500

4x4 WARKLOCK PACKAGE

13501709

2023 RAM 1500

4x4 WARKLOCK PACKAGE

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,272KM
VIN 1C6RRFCG7PN670674

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 670674
  • Mileage 64,272 KM

2022 RAM 1500 WARLOCK PACKAGE 

COMFORTABLE & CONFIDENT PICK UP 

Special Financing Price: $39,995 / Cash Price: $41,995

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get Pre-Approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance. Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.

At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.


Price  Our special discounted price is based on financing only. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price.  No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.


Financing  Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (O.A.C). We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance


Trade-In  Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.


Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.

Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON.

View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Rear Folding Seat
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
4-way front headrests
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat
Passenger Seat
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Global Telematics Box Module (TBM)
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
87.1 L Fuel Tank
48-Volt Belt Starter Generator
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque
834.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Voice Activation
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
aux audio input jack
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black rear step bumper
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
BRIGHT RAM GRILLE BADGE
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
GVWR: 3
800 lbs)
Dashboard Storage
084 kgs (6
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
transmission fluid temp
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Oil Temperature
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

