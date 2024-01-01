Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Subaru BRZ

1,001 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru BRZ

Base w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2023 Subaru BRZ

Base w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,001KM
VIN JF1ZDBB1XP9707289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
8" Infotainment System
Steering wheel integrated controls
Auto On/Off LED Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Subaru BRZ