$33,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Subaru BRZ
Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2023 Subaru BRZ
Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,800KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF1ZDBF19P8704397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 9,800 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto On/Off LED Headlights & Taillights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Subaru BRZ include:
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto On/Off LED Headlights & Taillights
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
High Beam Assist
Bluetooth
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36679
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto On/Off LED Headlights & Taillights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Subaru BRZ include:
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto On/Off LED Headlights & Taillights
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
High Beam Assist
Bluetooth
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36679
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Reverse Automatic Braking
Additional Features
Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Proximity key entry
8" Infotainment System
Pre Collision Throttle Management
Subaru Side/Rear Vehicle Detection System
Lane Departure & Sway Warning
Blind Spot Detection & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto On/Off LED Headlights & Taillights
7" Digital Cluster Display
Ultrasuede & Leather Trimmed Upholstery
Pre Collision Braking System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2024 Toyota Camry SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 3,302 KM $34,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fiesta SE w/ SYNC 3, Heated Front Seats, A/C 155,500 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C 52,000 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Subaru BRZ