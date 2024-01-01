Menu
9,800 KM

Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

9,800KM
VIN JF1ZDBF19P8704397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,800 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto On/Off LED Headlights & Taillights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Subaru BRZ include:

Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto On/Off LED Headlights & Taillights
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
High Beam Assist
Bluetooth
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36679

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Proximity key entry
8" Infotainment System
Pre Collision Throttle Management
Subaru Side/Rear Vehicle Detection System
Lane Departure & Sway Warning
Blind Spot Detection & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto On/Off LED Headlights & Taillights
7" Digital Cluster Display
Ultrasuede & Leather Trimmed Upholstery
Pre Collision Braking System

2023 Subaru BRZ