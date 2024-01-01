$32,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Subaru BRZ
Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C
2023 Subaru BRZ
Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,000KM
VIN JF1ZDBF17P8700171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 23,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto On/Off LED Headlights & Taillights, 7" Digital Cluster Display and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Subaru BRZ include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto On/Off LED Headlights & Taillights
7" Digital Cluster Display
Paddle Shifters
Bluetooth
Proximity Key Entry w/ Push button Start
Aux Input
Reverse Automatic Braking
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36683
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Safety
Reverse Automatic Braking
Additional Features
Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Pre-Collision Braking
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
pre-collision throttle management
EyeSight driver assist technology
8" Infotainment System
Proximity Key Entry w/ Push Button Start
Lane Departure and Sway Warning
Subaru Side/Rear Vehicle Detection System
Blind Spot Detection & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto On/Off LED Headlights & Taillights
7" Digital Cluster Display
Ultrasuede & Leather Trimmed Upholstery
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
