Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto On/Off LED Headlights & Taillights, 7 Digital Cluster Display and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Subaru BRZ include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Auto On/Off LED Headlights & Taillights<br>7 Digital Cluster Display<br>Paddle Shifters<br>Bluetooth<br>Proximity Key Entry w/ Push button Start<br>Aux Input<br>Reverse Automatic Braking<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 36683

2023 Subaru BRZ

23,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Subaru BRZ

Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Subaru BRZ

Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11752188
  2. 11752188
  3. 11752188
  4. 11752188
  5. 11752188
  6. 11752188
  7. 11752188
  8. 11752188
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
23,000KM
VIN JF1ZDBF17P8700171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto On/Off LED Headlights & Taillights, 7" Digital Cluster Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Subaru BRZ include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto On/Off LED Headlights & Taillights
7" Digital Cluster Display
Paddle Shifters
Bluetooth
Proximity Key Entry w/ Push button Start
Aux Input
Reverse Automatic Braking

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36683

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Safety

Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Pre-Collision Braking
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
pre-collision throttle management
EyeSight driver assist technology
8" Infotainment System
Proximity Key Entry w/ Push Button Start
Lane Departure and Sway Warning
Subaru Side/Rear Vehicle Detection System
Blind Spot Detection & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto On/Off LED Headlights & Taillights
7" Digital Cluster Display
Ultrasuede & Leather Trimmed Upholstery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 35,493 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C 23,000 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 9,800 KM $33,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Subaru BRZ