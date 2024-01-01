Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C, Rearview Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Subaru Outback include:<br> <br>Power Sunroof<br>Dual-Zone A/C<br>Rearview Camera<br>Auto Start/Stop<br>High Beam Assist<br>Aux Input<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>EyeSight Driver Assist Technology<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32242

2023 Subaru Outback

15,080 KM

Details Description Features

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Subaru Outback

Wilderness w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Subaru Outback

Wilderness w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11451956
  2. 11451956
  3. 11451956
  4. 11451956
  5. 11451956
  6. 11451956
  7. 11451956
  8. 11451956
  9. 11451956
  10. 11451956
  11. 11451956
  12. 11451956
  13. 11451956
  14. 11451956
  15. 11451956
  16. 11451956
  17. 11451956
  18. 11451956
  19. 11451956
  20. 11451956
  21. 11451956
  22. 11451956
  23. 11451956
  24. 11451956
  25. 11451956
  26. 11451956
  27. 11451956
  28. 11451956
  29. 11451956
  30. 11451956
  31. 11451956
  32. 11451956
  33. 11451956
  34. 11451956
  35. 11451956
  36. 11451956
  37. 11451956
  38. 11451956
  39. 11451956
  40. 11451956
  41. 11451956
  42. 11451956
  43. 11451956
  44. 11451956
  45. 11451956
  46. 11451956
  47. 11451956
  48. 11451956
  49. 11451956
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,080KM
VIN 4S4BTHTD3P3211050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32242
  • Mileage 15,080 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C, Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Subaru Outback include:

Power Sunroof
Dual-Zone A/C
Rearview Camera
Auto Start/Stop
High Beam Assist
Aux Input
Heated Steering Wheel
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32242

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Aux input
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Front View Camera
High Beam Assist
Wireless Phone Charger
Auto-Dimming Rearview
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
11.6" Tablet Style Infotainment System
Automatic Emergency Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Elevation 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Elevation 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, A/C 124,245 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Forte5 GT w/ Sunroof, Nav, Heated Seats for sale in Bedford, NS
2022 Kia Forte5 GT w/ Sunroof, Nav, Heated Seats 22,000 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Fit LX w/Honda Sensing w/Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Heated Seats for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Honda Fit LX w/Honda Sensing w/Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Heated Seats 81,727 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Subaru Outback