$43,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru Outback
Wilderness w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C
2023 Subaru Outback
Wilderness w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,080KM
VIN 4S4BTHTD3P3211050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32242
- Mileage 15,080 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C, Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Subaru Outback include:
Power Sunroof
Dual-Zone A/C
Rearview Camera
Auto Start/Stop
High Beam Assist
Aux Input
Heated Steering Wheel
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32242
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Safety
Hill Descent Control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Aux input
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Front View Camera
High Beam Assist
Wireless Phone Charger
Auto-Dimming Rearview
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
11.6" Tablet Style Infotainment System
Automatic Emergency Steering
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Subaru Outback