NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!

The top features for this 2023 Subaru Outback include:

Power Sliding Glass Sunroof
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Wireless Phone Charger
LED Rear Gate Light
Hexagonal LED Fog Lights
Heated Outboard Rear Seats
Heated Front Seats

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32403

2023 Subaru Outback

18,355 KM

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

18,355KM
VIN 4S4BTHTD8P3207186

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32403
  • Mileage 18,355 KM

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Hill Descent Control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

Aux input
Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors
Power Sliding Glass Sunroof
Heated Outboard Rear Seats
Blind Spot Detection
USB Ports
LED Fog Lights
Auto Start/Stop
Front View Camera
High Beam Assist
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Steering wheel integrated controls
LED Rear Gate Light
Dual X-Mode
11.6" Tablet Style Infotainment System
Eyesight Drive Assist Technology
Auto Dimming Rearview Compass Mirror w/ HomeLink
Outback Wilderness Design Front Grille
Automatic Emergency Steering
Subaru Wilderness Badging On Front Doors & Rear Gate
Hands Free Power Rear Gate
Hexagonal LED Fog Lights

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2023 Subaru Outback