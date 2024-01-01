$39,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Subaru Outback
Wilderness w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2023 Subaru Outback
Wilderness w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,355KM
VIN 4S4BTHTD8P3207186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32403
- Mileage 18,355 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Hill Descent Control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Additional Features
Aux input
Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors
Power Sliding Glass Sunroof
Heated Outboard Rear Seats
Blind Spot Detection
USB Ports
LED Fog Lights
Auto Start/Stop
Front View Camera
High Beam Assist
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Steering wheel integrated controls
LED Rear Gate Light
Dual X-Mode
11.6" Tablet Style Infotainment System
Eyesight Drive Assist Technology
Auto Dimming Rearview Compass Mirror w/ HomeLink
Outback Wilderness Design Front Grille
Automatic Emergency Steering
Subaru Wilderness Badging On Front Doors & Rear Gate
Hands Free Power Rear Gate
Hexagonal LED Fog Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Subaru Outback