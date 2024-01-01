Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,650 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Hands Free Power Liftgate , Blind Spot Detection, Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Subaru Outback include:

Hands Free Power Liftgate
Blind Spot Detection
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Reverse Automatic Braking
Garage Door Opener
Subaru Wilderness Badging On Front Doors & Rear Gate
Wireless Phone Charger

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37431

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Aux input
Heated Outboard Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Hands Free Power Liftgate
LED Fog Lights
Auto Start/Stop
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Front View Camera
High Beam Assist
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
11.6" Tablet Style Infotainment System
Outback Wilderness Design Front Grille
Automatic Emergency Steering
Subaru Wilderness Badging On Front Doors & Rear Gate
Hexagonal LED Fog Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2023 Subaru Outback