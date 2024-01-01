$37,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Subaru Outback
Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
2023 Subaru Outback
Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,140KM
VIN 4S4BTDNC7P3168989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 14,140 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, USB Port , Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Subaru Outback include:
Power Sunroof
USB Port
Heated Steering Wheel
SOS Call Support
Garage Door Opener
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear Air Vents
Push Start Button
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41697
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Reverse Automatic Braking
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
x-mode
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
pre collision braking
EyeSight Driver Assist
SOS Call Support
Steering Response Headlights
Rear Vehicle Detection
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Subaru Outback