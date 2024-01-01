Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, USB Port , Heated Steering Wheel and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Subaru Outback include:<br> <br>Power Sunroof<br>USB Port<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>SOS Call Support<br>Garage Door Opener<br>Electronic Parking Brake<br>Rear Air Vents<br>Push Start Button<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 41697

2023 Subaru Outback

14,140 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Subaru Outback

Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
12035533

2023 Subaru Outback

Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,140KM
VIN 4S4BTDNC7P3168989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,140 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, USB Port , Heated Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Subaru Outback include:

Power Sunroof
USB Port
Heated Steering Wheel
SOS Call Support
Garage Door Opener
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear Air Vents
Push Start Button

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41697

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
x-mode
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
pre collision braking
EyeSight Driver Assist
SOS Call Support
Steering Response Headlights
Rear Vehicle Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 75,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 38,140 KM $43,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 84,000 KM $31,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Subaru Outback