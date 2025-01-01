Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }</p><br><br><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**</p><br><br><p>**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.</p><br><br><p>WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!</p><br><br><p>Adventure-Ready & Wilderness-Tested: 2023 Subaru Outback Touring Only 68,000KM</p><br><br><p>Tame the wild and conquer every curve with this 2023 Subaru Outback Touring, dressed in stunning Cosmic Blue. With only 68,000 kilometers and a clean Carfax report, this one-owner, off-lease beauty has seen care, not chaos. No accidents. No surprises. Just the freedom of the open road.</p><br><br><p>Backed by the balance of Subarus 5-year/100,000KM powertrain warranty, youve got peace of mind wherever your path leads. This Outback is well-maintained with full service records and ready for its next chapteryours.</p><br><br><p>This isnt just a carits a trail companion. Outfitted with Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and powered by a 2.5L SUBARU BOXER engine, it offers 182 horsepower and the confidence to take on snow, dirt, gravel, and everything in between. Add in X-MODE with Hill Descent Control and 8.7 inches of ground clearance, and youre wilderness-ready straight from the driveway.</p><br><br><p>Inside, luxury meets rugged practicality. A power sunroof opens up the sky, while heated seats make every ride comfortable. The Touring trim brings refinement with 11.6 touchscreen infotainment with APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, and wireless phone charging to keep your tech fully juiced and trail-ready.</p><br><br><p>Subarus EyeSight Driver Assist technology adds an extra layer of safety with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, pre-collision braking, park assist and more. Wherever youre headed, youre covered.</p><br><br><p>Built for the long road and the roads less traveled, this Outback Touring is your invitation to roam. Ready to explore? Come see where the Outback can take you.</p><br><br><p>SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c</p><br><br><p>$29,777 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. </p><br><br><p>Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $31,777 plus HST</p><br><br><p>GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!</p><br><br><p>TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!</p><br><br><p>FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!</p><br><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! </p><br><p>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....</p><br><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON </p><br><p>301 WESTON ROAD </p><br><p>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 </p><br><p>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p>

2023 Subaru Outback

68,466 KM

Details Description Features

$29,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Subaru Outback

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12503724

2023 Subaru Outback

Touring

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

  1. 12503724
  2. 12503724
  3. 12503724
  4. 12503724
  5. 12503724
  6. 12503724
  7. 12503724
  8. 12503724
  9. 12503724
  10. 12503724
  11. 12503724
  12. 12503724
  13. 12503724
Contact Seller

$29,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,466KM
VIN 4S4BTDEC9P3160019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,466 KM

Vehicle Description

{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }



**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**



**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.



WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!



Adventure-Ready & Wilderness-Tested: 2023 Subaru Outback Touring Only 68,000KM



Tame the wild and conquer every curve with this 2023 Subaru Outback Touring, dressed in stunning Cosmic Blue. With only 68,000 kilometers and a clean Carfax report, this one-owner, off-lease beauty has seen care, not chaos. No accidents. No surprises. Just the freedom of the open road.



Backed by the balance of Subaru's 5-year/100,000KM powertrain warranty, youve got peace of mind wherever your path leads. This Outback is well-maintained with full service records and ready for its next chapteryours.



This isnt just a carits a trail companion. Outfitted with Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and powered by a 2.5L SUBARU BOXER engine, it offers 182 horsepower and the confidence to take on snow, dirt, gravel, and everything in between. Add in X-MODE with Hill Descent Control and 8.7 inches of ground clearance, and youre wilderness-ready straight from the driveway.



Inside, luxury meets rugged practicality. A power sunroof opens up the sky, while heated seats make every ride comfortable. The Touring trim brings refinement with 11.6" touchscreen infotainment with APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, and wireless phone charging to keep your tech fully juiced and trail-ready.



Subarus EyeSight Driver Assist technology adds an extra layer of safety with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, pre-collision braking, park assist and more. Wherever youre headed, youre covered.



Built for the long road and the roads less traveled, this Outback Touring is your invitation to roam. Ready to explore? Come see where the Outback can take you.



SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c



$29,777 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.



Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $31,777 plus HST



GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!



TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!



FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!



COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! 


FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....



COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON 


301 WESTON ROAD 


TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 


4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Tires: 225/65R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lane Centring Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
3.900 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid and roof mount antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
200 kgs (4
850 lbs)
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
x-mode
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
gear position display
2-tone machined finish
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill start assist
CVT oil cooler
8-speed manual mode w/paddle shift controls and transmission shift lock
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Interior Trim -inc: Cloth/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cyl DI Boxer -inc: Horizontally opposed
electronic throttle control and Variable Valve Timing (VVT)
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy -inc: Split 5-spoke

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Used 2023 Subaru Outback Touring for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Subaru Outback Touring 68,466 KM $29,777 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Acura RSX PREMIUM **5 SPD MANUAL-LEATHER-ROOF-ALL ORGINAL** for sale in Toronto, ON
2002 Acura RSX PREMIUM **5 SPD MANUAL-LEATHER-ROOF-ALL ORGINAL** 129,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 4MATIC COUPE-PANO ROOF-NAV--CAMERA-NEW TIRES for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 4MATIC COUPE-PANO ROOF-NAV--CAMERA-NEW TIRES 149,000 KM $15,888 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,777

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2023 Subaru Outback