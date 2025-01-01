$29,777+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru Outback
Touring
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,466 KM
Vehicle Description
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.
WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!
Adventure-Ready & Wilderness-Tested: 2023 Subaru Outback Touring Only 68,000KM
Tame the wild and conquer every curve with this 2023 Subaru Outback Touring, dressed in stunning Cosmic Blue. With only 68,000 kilometers and a clean Carfax report, this one-owner, off-lease beauty has seen care, not chaos. No accidents. No surprises. Just the freedom of the open road.
Backed by the balance of Subaru's 5-year/100,000KM powertrain warranty, youve got peace of mind wherever your path leads. This Outback is well-maintained with full service records and ready for its next chapteryours.
This isnt just a carits a trail companion. Outfitted with Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and powered by a 2.5L SUBARU BOXER engine, it offers 182 horsepower and the confidence to take on snow, dirt, gravel, and everything in between. Add in X-MODE with Hill Descent Control and 8.7 inches of ground clearance, and youre wilderness-ready straight from the driveway.
Inside, luxury meets rugged practicality. A power sunroof opens up the sky, while heated seats make every ride comfortable. The Touring trim brings refinement with 11.6" touchscreen infotainment with APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, and wireless phone charging to keep your tech fully juiced and trail-ready.
Subarus EyeSight Driver Assist technology adds an extra layer of safety with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, pre-collision braking, park assist and more. Wherever youre headed, youre covered.
Built for the long road and the roads less traveled, this Outback Touring is your invitation to roam. Ready to explore? Come see where the Outback can take you.
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
$29,777 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $31,777 plus HST
GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
