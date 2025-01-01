Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth Music, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Rear View Camera
Bluetooth Music
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Auxiliary Audio Input
Adaptive Cruise Control
Front Heated Seats
Auto Stop/Start
Touchscreen Display
12V Outlet
Climate Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 77123

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

35,408 KM

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD w/ Eyesight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD w/ Eyesight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,408KM
VIN JF2GTAPC9P8271373

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 77123
  • Mileage 35,408 KM

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Bluetooth Music

