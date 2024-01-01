Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Sideview Cameras, Glass Roof, Heated Rear Seats and more!<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Tesla Model Y include:<br> <br>Sideview Cameras<br>Glass Roof<br>Heated Rear Seats<br>Navigation<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Bluetooth<br>Wireless Charger<br>Autopilot<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 42154

2023 Tesla Model Y

25,500 KM

Details Description Features

$51,590

+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof

12051865

2023 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,500KM
VIN LRWYGDEE5PC264900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 42154
  • Mileage 25,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Sideview Cameras, Glass Roof, Heated Rear Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Tesla Model Y include:

Sideview Cameras
Glass Roof
Heated Rear Seats
Navigation
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Wireless Charger
Autopilot

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 42154

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wireless Charger

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Autopilot
Sentry Mode
Sideview Cameras

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$51,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Tesla Model Y