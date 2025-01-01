Menu
Used
21,535KM
VIN LRWYGDFDXPC967043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 21,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to plug into the future with this sleek 2023 Tesla Model Y, dressed in a sharp grey-on-black combo that screams sophistication with a whisper of rebellion. With just 21,000 km on the clock and only one meticulous owner, this beauty is barely broken in and still covered by Teslas factory warrantybecause peace of mind should come standard too.

This Model Y is packed with all the high-tech wizardry youd expect, from a massive touchscreen command center to Autopilot that makes rush hour feel a little less apocalyptic. Thanks to the ultra-efficient LFP battery, you can enjoy worry-free charging up to 100% and a solid range thatll have you bypassing gas stations like theyre ancient relics. And yes, it comes with the heat pump, so your winter commutes stay toasty without draining your range.

Inside, it's a minimalists dream: all clean lines, premium materials, and an airy cabin that feels more spaceship than SUV. Safety? It's got you covered from every angleautomatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and enough cameras to make you feel like youve got eyes in the back of your head. Convenience features like wireless charging, keyless entry, and a power liftgate make the everyday feel a little more extraordinary.

If you're looking for a ride that turns heads, saves money, and makes driving feel futuristic (because it literally is), this Tesla Model Y might just be your next great love story on wheels.

ONTARIO SAFETY CERTIFICATE INCLUDED! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!

SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.79% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c

$38,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.

Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $40,977 plus HST

GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!

**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

