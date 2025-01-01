$38,977+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y
LFP BATTERY-CHARGE TO 100%-AUTOPILOT-ONLY 21000KM
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$38,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 21,535 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to plug into the future with this sleek 2023 Tesla Model Y, dressed in a sharp grey-on-black combo that screams sophistication with a whisper of rebellion. With just 21,000 km on the clock and only one meticulous owner, this beauty is barely broken in and still covered by Teslas factory warrantybecause peace of mind should come standard too.
This Model Y is packed with all the high-tech wizardry youd expect, from a massive touchscreen command center to Autopilot that makes rush hour feel a little less apocalyptic. Thanks to the ultra-efficient LFP battery, you can enjoy worry-free charging up to 100% and a solid range thatll have you bypassing gas stations like theyre ancient relics. And yes, it comes with the heat pump, so your winter commutes stay toasty without draining your range.
Inside, it's a minimalists dream: all clean lines, premium materials, and an airy cabin that feels more spaceship than SUV. Safety? It's got you covered from every angleautomatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and enough cameras to make you feel like youve got eyes in the back of your head. Convenience features like wireless charging, keyless entry, and a power liftgate make the everyday feel a little more extraordinary.
If you're looking for a ride that turns heads, saves money, and makes driving feel futuristic (because it literally is), this Tesla Model Y might just be your next great love story on wheels.
ONTARIO SAFETY CERTIFICATE INCLUDED! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.79% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
$38,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $40,977 plus HST
GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!
**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
