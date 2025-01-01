Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Wireless Charging<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 56043

2023 Tesla Model Y

26,725 KM

Details Description Features

$43,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Tesla Model Y

Standard Range w/ Nav, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging

Watch This Vehicle
12714150

2023 Tesla Model Y

Standard Range w/ Nav, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 12714150
  2. 12714150
  3. 12714150
  4. 12714150
  5. 12714150
  6. 12714150
  7. 12714150
  8. 12714150
  9. 12714150
  10. 12714150
  11. 12714150
  12. 12714150
  13. 12714150
  14. 12714150
  15. 12714150
  16. 12714150
  17. 12714150
  18. 12714150
  19. 12714150
  20. 12714150
  21. 12714150
  22. 12714150
  23. 12714150
  24. 12714150
  25. 12714150
  26. 12714150
  27. 12714150
  28. 12714150
  29. 12714150
  30. 12714150
  31. 12714150
  32. 12714150
  33. 12714150
  34. 12714150
  35. 12714150
  36. 12714150
  37. 12714150
  38. 12714150
  39. 12714150
  40. 12714150
  41. 12714150
  42. 12714150
  43. 12714150
  44. 12714150
  45. 12714150
  46. 12714150
  47. 12714150
  48. 12714150
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,725KM
VIN LRWYGDFD6PC162804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,725 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
Wireless Charging
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 56043

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC 88,000 KM $27,690 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Impreza Touring for sale in Bedford, NS
2020 Subaru Impreza Touring 47,415 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Qashqai S for sale in Bedford, NS
2020 Nissan Qashqai S 123,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Tesla Model Y