$43,490+ taxes & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y
Standard Range w/ Nav, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,725KM
VIN LRWYGDFD6PC162804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 26,725 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
Wireless Charging
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 56043
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2023 Tesla Model Y