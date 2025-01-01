Menu
Unleash instant torque and futuristic performance with this 2023 Tesla Model Y Performancesolid black on sleek black leather for that stealthy, aggressive look. Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive rockets you from 0100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, thanks to Teslas Performance tuning and track mode dynamics.

With 124,000 km on the odometer, this 1 owner Model Y is well-kept and ready to thrill. Comes with both the original 21 Uberturbine alloys and a full set of winter rims with tires, making it ready for all seasons. 

Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Teslas 8-year / 192,000 km battery and drive unit warranty still in effect. Smart, fast, and fearlessly electricthis isnt just an SUV, its a statement.

SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c

$36,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. 
 
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $38,977 plus HST

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! 

THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! 

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! 

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! 
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON 
301 WESTON ROAD 
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

2023 Tesla Model Y

124,223 KM

PERFORMANCE AWD DUAL MOTOR-LFP BATTERY

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

Used
124,223KM
VIN 7SAYGDEF0PF695033

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,223 KM

Unleash instant torque and futuristic performance with this 2023 Tesla Model Y Performancesolid black on sleek black leather for that stealthy, aggressive look. Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive rockets you from 0100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, thanks to Teslas Performance tuning and track mode dynamics.


With 124,000 km on the odometer, this 1 owner Model Y is well-kept and ready to thrill. Comes with both the original 21" Uberturbine alloys and a full set of winter rims with tires, making it ready for all seasons. 


Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Teslas 8-year / 192,000 km battery and drive unit warranty still in effect. Smart, fast, and fearlessly electricthis isnt just an SUV, its a statement.


SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c

$36,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.

Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $38,977 plus HST

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!


THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! 

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7


Safety

Brake Assist
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Folding Cargo Cover
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Digital Appearance
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat

Deep Tinted Glass
Black grille
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Fixed Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Axle Ratio: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet

Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Wheels: 21 x 9.5 Fr & 21 x 10.5 Rr Uberturbine
405 kgs (5
302 lbs)
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger
Tires: 255/35R21 Front & 275/35R21 Rear All-Season
50 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 79 kWh Capacity

