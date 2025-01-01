$36,977+ taxes & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y
PERFORMANCE AWD DUAL MOTOR-LFP BATTERY
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$36,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,223 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash instant torque and futuristic performance with this 2023 Tesla Model Y Performancesolid black on sleek black leather for that stealthy, aggressive look. Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive rockets you from 0100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, thanks to Teslas Performance tuning and track mode dynamics.
With 124,000 km on the odometer, this 1 owner Model Y is well-kept and ready to thrill. Comes with both the original 21" Uberturbine alloys and a full set of winter rims with tires, making it ready for all seasons.
Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Teslas 8-year / 192,000 km battery and drive unit warranty still in effect. Smart, fast, and fearlessly electricthis isnt just an SUV, its a statement.
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
$36,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $38,977 plus HST
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
+ taxes & licensing>
416-766-2277