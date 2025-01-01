Menu
<p>The 2023 Tesla Model Y in Solid Black on Black is the perfect fusion of cutting-edge technology and sporty performance. With just 48,000 km, this electric SUV is ready for its next adventure, backed by a clean Carfax, a clean title, and the balance of Teslas factory warranty4 years/80,000 km comprehensive coverage plus 8 years/160,000 km battery and drive unit coverage for ultimate peace of mind.</p><p><br></p><p>Equipped with Teslas highly efficient LFP Battery and advanced heat pump, this Model Y is engineered for consistency and optimized cold-weather performance. Inside, the blazing-fast AMD Ryzen processor powers the immersive 15-inch touchscreen, while the FSD 3 computer and Autopilot deliver Teslas signature semi-autonomous driving capability.</p><p><br></p><p>With smooth, instant electric torque and the refined handling of Teslas platform, the Standard Range Model Y offers spirited acceleration and sporty responsiveness while maintaining maximum efficiency. Perfect for city driving or weekend getaways, its an SUV that blends practicality with next-level innovation.</p><p>Zero emissions, zero compromises. This isnt just an SUVits a glimpse into the future of driving, wrapped in black-on-black sophistication.</p><p><br></p><p>SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c<br><br>$38,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. <br> <br>Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $40,977 plus HST<br><br>TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! <br><br>FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! <br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1756825244165_6366802515513583 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span><br>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON <br>301 WESTON ROAD <br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 <br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7<br></p>

2023 Tesla Model Y

48,000 KM

$38,977

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y

LFP BATTERY CHARGE TO 100%-CLEAN CARFAX

12931019

2023 Tesla Model Y

LFP BATTERY CHARGE TO 100%-CLEAN CARFAX

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$38,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,000KM
VIN LRWYGDFD3PC071750

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

The 2023 Tesla Model Y in Solid Black on Black is the perfect fusion of cutting-edge technology and sporty performance. With just 48,000 km, this electric SUV is ready for its next adventure, backed by a clean Carfax, a clean title, and the balance of Teslas factory warranty4 years/80,000 km comprehensive coverage plus 8 years/160,000 km battery and drive unit coverage for ultimate peace of mind.


Equipped with Teslas highly efficient LFP Battery and advanced heat pump, this Model Y is engineered for consistency and optimized cold-weather performance. Inside, the blazing-fast AMD Ryzen processor powers the immersive 15-inch touchscreen, while the FSD 3 computer and Autopilot deliver Teslas signature semi-autonomous driving capability.


With smooth, instant electric torque and the refined handling of Teslas platform, the Standard Range Model Y offers spirited acceleration and sporty responsiveness while maintaining maximum efficiency. Perfect for city driving or weekend getaways, its an SUV that blends practicality with next-level innovation.

Zero emissions, zero compromises. This isnt just an SUVits a glimpse into the future of driving, wrapped in black-on-black sophistication.


SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c

$38,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.

Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $40,977 plus HST

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Brake Assist
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Folding Cargo Cover
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Digital Appearance
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Deep Tinted Glass
Black grille
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Fixed Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
9.0 Axle Ratio
538.9 Kgs Maximum Payload

Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Single Motor: Rear AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat
50 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
415 lbs)
456 kgs (5
Lithium Iron Phosphate (lfp) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger
6.25 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 60 kWh Capacity

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
$38,977

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2023 Tesla Model Y