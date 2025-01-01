$38,977+ taxes & licensing
LFP BATTERY CHARGE TO 100%-CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$38,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Tesla Model Y in Solid Black on Black is the perfect fusion of cutting-edge technology and sporty performance. With just 48,000 km, this electric SUV is ready for its next adventure, backed by a clean Carfax, a clean title, and the balance of Teslas factory warranty4 years/80,000 km comprehensive coverage plus 8 years/160,000 km battery and drive unit coverage for ultimate peace of mind.
Equipped with Teslas highly efficient LFP Battery and advanced heat pump, this Model Y is engineered for consistency and optimized cold-weather performance. Inside, the blazing-fast AMD Ryzen processor powers the immersive 15-inch touchscreen, while the FSD 3 computer and Autopilot deliver Teslas signature semi-autonomous driving capability.
With smooth, instant electric torque and the refined handling of Teslas platform, the Standard Range Model Y offers spirited acceleration and sporty responsiveness while maintaining maximum efficiency. Perfect for city driving or weekend getaways, its an SUV that blends practicality with next-level innovation.
Zero emissions, zero compromises. This isnt just an SUVits a glimpse into the future of driving, wrapped in black-on-black sophistication.
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
$38,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $40,977 plus HST
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
