2023 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 V6 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
24,563KM
VIN JTENU5JR5P6093380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 32327
- Mileage 24,563 KM
Vehicle Description
Rearview Camera, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Passenger Seat and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Toyota 4Runner include:
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Passenger Seat
Smart Key System
Lane Departure Alert
Power Tailgate
Heated Front Seats
Dual Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32327
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Door Locks
Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Exterior
Power Tailgate
LED tail lamps
LED Fog Lamps
LED Headlamps
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Additional Features
SMART KEY SYSTEM
USB Input
Lane Departure Alert
Pre-Collision System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
