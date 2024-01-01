Menu
Rearview Camera, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Passenger Seat and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Toyota 4Runner include:

Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Passenger Seat
Smart Key System
Lane Departure Alert
Power Tailgate
Heated Front Seats
Dual Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32327

2023 Toyota 4Runner

24,563 KM

Details Description Features

$48,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,563KM
VIN JTENU5JR5P6093380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 32327
  • Mileage 24,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Rearview Camera, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Passenger Seat and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Toyota 4Runner include:

Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Passenger Seat
Smart Key System
Lane Departure Alert
Power Tailgate
Heated Front Seats
Dual Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32327

Vehicle Features

Interior

Power Door Locks
Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

Power Tailgate
LED tail lamps
LED Fog Lamps
LED Headlamps

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
USB Input
Lane Departure Alert
Pre-Collision System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2023 Toyota 4Runner