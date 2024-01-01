Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Sunroof, Push Start Button, Adaptive Cruise Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Toyota 4Runner include:<br> <br>Power Sunroof<br>Push Start Button<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Auto High Beam<br>Garage Door Opener<br>Pre Collision System<br>Hill Descent Control<br>Heated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 41636

Details Description Features

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
12035521

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
30,559KM
VIN JTENU5JR2P6087620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,559 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Sunroof, Push Start Button, Adaptive Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Toyota 4Runner include:

Power Sunroof
Push Start Button
Adaptive Cruise Control
Auto High Beam
Garage Door Opener
Pre Collision System
Hill Descent Control
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41636

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Pre Collision System
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

