$22,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla
2023 Toyota Corolla
L w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Rearview Camera
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,000KM
VIN 5YFB4MDE7PP043180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 41,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and more!
1 OWNER / Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.

The top features for this 2023 Toyota Corolla include:
The top features for this 2023 Toyota Corolla include:
Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Pre Collision System
Traction Control
Lane Departure Alert
Hill Start Assist Control
A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35036
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Hill start assist control
Interior
Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Additional Features
Pre Collision System
USB Audio input
Lane Departure Alert
Steering Assist
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Lane Tracing Assist
Road Sign Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8" Toyota Multimedia
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
