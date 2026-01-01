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<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 10159

2023 Toyota Corolla

30,380 KM

Details Description Features

$25,790

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14036088

2023 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,790

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
30,380KM
VIN 5YFB4MDE7PP078141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 101595
  • Mileage 30,380 KM

Vehicle Description



Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 10159

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning
Rear seat reminder

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Front Cross Traffic Alert
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$25,790

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Toyota Corolla