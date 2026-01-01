$25,790+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota Corolla
LE
2023 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,790
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,380KM
VIN 5YFB4MDE7PP078141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 101595
- Mileage 30,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 10159
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning
Rear seat reminder
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Folding Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Front Cross Traffic Alert
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$25,790
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Toyota Corolla