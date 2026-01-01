2023 Toyota Corolla

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Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Rear Seat Reminder<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Traffic Sign Recognition<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>App Remote Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 107133

2023 Toyota Corolla

69,800 KM

Details Description Features

$24,190

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Corolla

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14189165

2023 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,190

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
69,800KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE0PP147416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 107133
  • Mileage 69,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Rear Seat Reminder
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
App Remote Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 107133

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning
Rear seat reminder

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$24,190

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Toyota Corolla