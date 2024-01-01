Menu
Midnight Black Metallic 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited! Navigation / Leather / Heated Seats / Sunroof / Back Up Camera / Push Button Start / Power Tail Gate / Blind Spot Monitors / Forward Collision Warning / Rear Traffic Alert / Lane Departure Warning And More! Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, Its that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

2023 Toyota Highlander

30,375 KM

$59,995

2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID

2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$59,995

30,375KM
Used
VIN 5TDEBRCH5PS112080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # WP21426A
  • Mileage 30,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Midnight Black Metallic 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited! Navigation / Leather / Heated Seats / Sunroof / Back Up Camera / Push Button Start / Power Tail Gate / Blind Spot Monitors / Forward Collision Warning / Rear Traffic Alert / Lane Departure Warning And More!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, It's that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

2023 Toyota Highlander