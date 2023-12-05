Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 05/12/2023 with an estimated $1581.58 of damage. On which a $1582 claim was made.

2023 Toyota RAV4

37,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Radar Cruise, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Radar Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10946480
  2. 10946480
  3. 10946480
  4. 10946480
  5. 10946480
  6. 10946480
  7. 10946480
  8. 10946480
  9. 10946480
  10. 10946480
  11. 10946480
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,000KM
Used
VIN 2T3R1RFV9PC330061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 05/12/2023 with an estimated $1581.58 of damage. On which a $1582 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic High Beam

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
Star Safety System
Lane Tracing Assist
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
5 USB Charging Ports
MULTI TERRAIN SELECT
Right/Left Turn Oncoming Pedestrian Detection/Braking
Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking
Blind Spot Monitor w/ RCTA
Toyota Safety Sense 2.5
Lane Departure Assist w/ Steering Assist
7.1" Colour TFT Multi Information Display
Pre-Collision System w/ Cyclist, and Night Time Pedestrian Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline w/ CarPlay, Heated Seats, A/C for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline w/ CarPlay, Heated Seats, A/C 74,588 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 69,689 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda CR-V LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 103,995 KM $25,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4